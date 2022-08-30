S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. 129,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,471. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.