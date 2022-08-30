SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Up 25.2% in August

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABSW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

