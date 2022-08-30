Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 159,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at $34,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Safehold Price Performance

Safehold Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. 167,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,005. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

