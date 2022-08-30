Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Down 0%

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC – Get Rating) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.48. 723,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 220,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.

Sagen MI Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

