Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,213. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,761,576. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 45.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,820,000 after acquiring an additional 389,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Salesforce by 50.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

