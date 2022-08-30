Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.51. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 29,477 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 860,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 795,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

