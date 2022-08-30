Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. 38,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

