Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Cap of $875,659.91

Scala (XLA) traded 74% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $875,659.91 and approximately $389.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

