Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,581 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. 30,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,782. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.