SelfKey Hits Market Capitalization of $22.00 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

