Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.56.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
