Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
