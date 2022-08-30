SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0001

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $70,494.50 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.63 or 0.07552166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00161180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00266650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00756590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00575717 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.