Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. 385,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 796.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 277.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 105.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

