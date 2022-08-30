Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Expands By 28.1%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AAQC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 10,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Accelerate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

Further Reading

