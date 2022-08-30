Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Grows By 29.4%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AENZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

