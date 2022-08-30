Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expands By 22.5%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,659 shares of company stock valued at $213,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

AMAL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $689.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

