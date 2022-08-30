Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Increases By 18.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

