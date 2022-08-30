Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Grows By 11.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.53. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

