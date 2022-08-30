Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Increases By 7.9%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

