Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Expands By 16.9%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Axcella Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 10,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,174. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,570,680 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Axcella Health

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXLA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Axcella Health from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.