Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Drops By 12.2%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 455,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 225,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,470. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

