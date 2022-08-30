Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Drops By 14.3%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Boral Price Performance
Shares of Boral stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Boral has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.07.
Boral Company Profile
