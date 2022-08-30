Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Drops By 14.3%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Boral Price Performance

Shares of Boral stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Boral has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

