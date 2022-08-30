Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Grows By 10.1%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 26,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,955. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

