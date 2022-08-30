Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Declines By 11.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 713,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Tuesday. 81,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.