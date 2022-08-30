Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 15.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,393,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 18,450,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 520.5 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICHF remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

