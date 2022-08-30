Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Expands By 11.2%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

