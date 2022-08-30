Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Rises By 28.3%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,361. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.