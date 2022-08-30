Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Declines By 14.6%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 30,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 188,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.