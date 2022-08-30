Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Drops By 22.6%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 672.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Covivio Price Performance

OTCMKTS GSEFF traded down $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. Covivio has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

