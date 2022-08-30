Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Drops By 15.9%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cresco Labs Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of CRLBF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 526,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,544. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

