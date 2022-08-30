Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Drops By 14.1%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671 in the last quarter.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 66.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after buying an additional 2,278,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of CS Disco stock remained flat at $13.75 during trading on Tuesday. 496,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $807.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.