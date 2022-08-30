Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Decreases By 29.0%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CULP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Price Performance

Culp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 21,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,732. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Insider Activity

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Culp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.