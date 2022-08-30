Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Decreases By 16.4%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.3 %

EDPFY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. 11,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,114. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

