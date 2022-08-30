Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Rises By 8.3%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Esprit Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 30,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Esprit has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.