Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rises By 52.2%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 169,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,635.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $335,109. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

