Short Interest in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rises By 26.7%

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 1,162,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,425. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 666.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVOP. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EVO Payments by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 526,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EVO Payments by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

