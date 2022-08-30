Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Drops By 29.6%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 663,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc
In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 214,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
