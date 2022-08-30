Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Drops By 29.6%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 663,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 214,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.