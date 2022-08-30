Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Increases By 26.0%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.