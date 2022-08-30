Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Increases By 26.0%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FDM Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.
FDM Group Company Profile
