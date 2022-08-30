Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 50.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $25.34.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.