Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 50.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $25.34.
About Ferrellgas Partners
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.