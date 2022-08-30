Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Grows By 25.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

