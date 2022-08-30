Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Drops By 14.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,036,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 5,871,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,526.2 days.

OTCMKTS GWLLF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

