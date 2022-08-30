Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Drops By 14.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,036,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 5,871,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,526.2 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS GWLLF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
About Great Wall Motor
