Short Interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Increases By 18.4%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,967. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $767.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Hello Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 569,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

