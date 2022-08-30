Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Drops By 14.4%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 102,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,696. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.