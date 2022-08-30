Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Rises By 23.3%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 1,119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRRGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 249,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

