Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Increases By 6.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of KLKNF stock remained flat at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Klöckner & Co SE from €17.80 ($18.16) to €14.90 ($15.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Stories

