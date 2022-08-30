Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rises By 19.7%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.7 %
PHG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 2,319,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,472. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.