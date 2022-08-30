Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rises By 19.7%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

PHG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 2,319,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,472. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212,850 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

