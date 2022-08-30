Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declines By 14.2%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Lakeland Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325. The company has a market cap of $104.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.33. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
