Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declines By 14.2%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325. The company has a market cap of $104.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.33. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.