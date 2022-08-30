Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Declines By 26.1%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Life Clips Price Performance

LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,352,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,627,936. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

