Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Expands By 21.3%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 7,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
