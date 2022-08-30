Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Expands By 21.3%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 7,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.